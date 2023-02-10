CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell’s David Moore would score a late basket to give the Red Devils the lead for good as they topped Newton Falls in a thriller, 44-41.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game and to hear from Campbell.

The win gives Campbell a share of the MVAC Grey Division title with Brookfield and LaBrae.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable,” said Campbell head coach Nick Canterino. “You know, we know a lot of people are going to be down on us after the people we lost last year. You know, the coaching staff, these guys we knew we had here.”

The two teams exchanged leads down the stretch in the fourth quarter but Moore’s bucket in the lane with two minutes to go proved to be the difference.

He finished with a game-high 25 points for the Red Devils.

“It means a lot,” Moore said. “You know, people didn’t believe in it at first, but we did everything in our power to win. We started 1-8 and now we are 11-10. Now we are conference champs. In the tournament, we are going to be a problem. We’re not going to let up, promise you that.”

For Newton Falls, Mac Haidet and Alex Pennington each had 11 points on the night.

After starting 1-8 on the year, Campbell has won six straight games, improving to 11-10 on the year. Newton Falls drops to 15-5 with the loss.