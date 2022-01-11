LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Memorial boys basketball team topped Liberty 61-59 in a battle for first place in the MVAC Grey Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

Liberty led by two after the third quarter after Kalen Turner hit a three at the buzzer.

But in the fourth quarter, the Red Devils were able to hit several key buckets down the stretch to take the lead in the back-and-forth matchup.

Kevin Moore led the way for Campbell with 24 points while Da’Shaun Hill added 14.

For Liberty, D’Andre Venters had a team-high 22 points with Turner adding 17.

With the win, Campbell improves to 10-1 while Liberty falls to 7-4.