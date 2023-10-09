CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell senior Kendall Brunn recorded her 1,000th career kill in the Red Devils win over Badger in straight sets (25-19, 25-11, 25-16) on Monday night.

Brunn piled up a total of 27 kills on senior night in securing the career milestone.

She is already the program’s all-time leader in kills.

With the win, Campbell improves to 16-5 overall on the season. The Red Devils are in the midst of the best regular season in program history.

Campbell returns to action on Tuesday on the road against Liberty.