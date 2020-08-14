Campbell sets 2020 football slate; Red Devils to open season at home

Sports

The Red Devils will open the abbreviated campaign at home against LaBrae.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Campbell Red Devils High School Football Schedule

Credit: Kameleon007/istock/Getty Images

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial has released a revised six-game regular season football schedule.

The Red Devils will open the abbreviated campaign at home in two weeks playing host to LaBrae.

Official 2020 Campbell Memorial Red Devils Football Schedule
8/28 vs. LaBrae
9/4 at Crestview
9/11 vs. Newton Falls
9/18 at Liberty
9/25 vs. Toronto
10/2 at Brookfield

All games will kickoff at 7 p.m.

As per the OHSAA, all teams in Ohio will have the opportunity to take part in the playoffs this year. Postseason play is slated to start on Friday October 9.




Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award