Campbell sets 2020 football slate; Red Devils to open season at home

The Red Devils will open the abbreviated campaign at home against LaBrae.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial has released a revised six-game regular season football schedule.

The Red Devils will open the abbreviated campaign at home in two weeks playing host to LaBrae.

Official 2020 Campbell Memorial Red Devils Football Schedule

8/28 vs. LaBrae

9/4 at Crestview

9/11 vs. Newton Falls

9/18 at Liberty

9/25 vs. Toronto

10/2 at Brookfield

All games will kickoff at 7 p.m.

As per the OHSAA, all teams in Ohio will have the opportunity to take part in the playoffs this year. Postseason play is slated to start on Friday October 9.









