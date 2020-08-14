Campbell sets 2020 football slate; Red Devils to open season at home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial has released a revised six-game regular season football schedule.
The Red Devils will open the abbreviated campaign at home in two weeks playing host to LaBrae.
Official 2020 Campbell Memorial Red Devils Football Schedule
8/28 vs. LaBrae
9/4 at Crestview
9/11 vs. Newton Falls
9/18 at Liberty
9/25 vs. Toronto
10/2 at Brookfield
All games will kickoff at 7 p.m.
As per the OHSAA, all teams in Ohio will have the opportunity to take part in the playoffs this year. Postseason play is slated to start on Friday October 9.