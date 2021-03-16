Campbell officially hires new head football coach

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Andrew King has been officially approved as the new head football coach at Campbell Memorial.
He brings fourteen years of coaching experience to the job, spending the past two years as offensive coordinator at Poland.
In a release from the Campbell Athletic Department, King expressed how thrilling it is to take over the Red Devils’ program:
“I am very excited to be a part of and served the Red Devil community. I can’t thank the board, superintendent, and administration enough for how great the process has been. I look forward to the future of this program. I am extremely excited to get my staff together and start building relationships with the kids. That’s what it’s all about.”