YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple reports say that Campbell native and Super Bowl winner Deland McCullough is leaving Indiana to become the new running backs coach at Notre Dame.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and the Athletic broke the news Monday night.

It was McCullough’s second stint with the Hoosiers, coaching there from 2011-16 and then again last season.

McCullough spent 2018-20 as the Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach.

In his three years in Kansas City, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, played in back-to-back Super Bowls and advanced to three consecutive AFC Championship games.