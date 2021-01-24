Campbell native going back to Super Bowl as Chiefs top the Bills

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Campbell grad Deland McCullough is heading back to the Super Bowl for the second-straight season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKBN) – Campbell native and Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough is heading back to the Super Bowl as the Chiefs topped the Bills 38-24 Sunday night.

It is the second straight season that McCullough and the Chiefs will go to the Super Bowl.

The Campbell grad is in his third season as the KC running backs coach.

After falling behind 9-0, Kansas City rolled off 21-straight points and never looked back.

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes on the night. Overall, he went 29/38 for 325 yards and those three TDs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams each had a rushing touchdown in the win.

After receiving a scholarship and playing at Miami of Ohio, McCullough played briefly with the Cincinnati Bengals and then the CFL.

The Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who topped the Green Bay Packers earlier in the day.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 7 at 6:30 p.m. on WKBN.