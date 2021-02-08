Campbell native, former Super Bowl champion returning to the college ranks

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WKBN) – Campbell native Deland McCullough has been officially hired as associate head coach and running backs coach at Indiana.

Hoosiers’ head coach Tom Allen made the announcement on Monday.

McCullough spent 2018-20 as the Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach and will enter his second stint with the Hoosiers, having previously coached at Indiana in 2011-16.



“The opportunity to return to IU in this role is very special to me and my family for a host of reasons,” McCullough said. “Coach Allen has done an amazing job of galvanizing and advancing the program’s culture, which has been displayed by success on the field. I welcome the challenges and glory of being a part of helping Indiana Football win championships. I have been fortunate to have won a championship on the ultimate stage in the NFL, and I know what it looks like and how it feels. I believe that Indiana University is primed to not only chase, but to capture championships in football, and I can’t wait to contribute.”



Allen served as Indiana’s defensive coordinator on the same staff as McCullough in 2016.



“I could not be happier to welcome Deland, his wife Darnell and the McCullough family back home to Bloomington,” Allen said. “Deland’s a first-class person that has gone on to do great things in the NFL. He has won a Super Bowl, worked with a Hall of Fame coach and helped develop some of the most dynamic players and offenses in football. I cannot wait to bring his winning mindset to our program.”



In his three years in Kansas City, the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, played in back-to-back Super Bowls and advanced to three consecutive AFC Championship games.

Other previous college coaching stops for McCullough include South Carolina and USC.

As a player, he was a three-time All-MAC selection (first team in 1992 and 1995, second team in 1994) at Miami from 1992-95.

From 1996-2001, he signed to play professionally for the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the XFL’s Chicago Enforcers.