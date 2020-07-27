Campbell Memorial hires former YSU assistant as girls’ head basketball coach

In all, Bernard Scott brings 19 years of coaching experience to the Red Devils' program

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial has officially hired Bernard Scott as the school’s new girls’ basketball coach.

Scott previously coached in the Division I college ranks including stops at Youngstown State, Detroit, Cleveland State, Arizona, Dayton and Toledo.

In all, he brings 19 years of coaching experience to the Red Devils’ program.

As a player, he was a part of a state championship team at Villa Angela-St. Joe’s. He was also nominated as a McDonald’s All-American.

Scott later played college basketball at Toledo.