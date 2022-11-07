CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Memorial Red Devils are looking to improve this season with three starters returning.
Senior Maddy Shuger – the team’s point guard – along with a pair of juniors Diamon Sims (C) and Alana Sanchez (SG) will be the foundation to a roster that looks to take shape towards a successful season.
Coach John Childers points out, “We’re hoping to battle in a tough conference against fierce competition. Looking for Maddy [Shuger] to take that next step and take over games. We’ll go as far as she takes us.”
The Red Devils will begin the 2022-23 schedule with a trip to Lowellville on November 18. Last year, Memorial opened the season with a win over Sebring.
Campbell Memorial Red Devils
Fast Facts
Head Coach: John Childers
2021-22 Record: 3-20
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Brookfield (65-13) in Sectional Semifinal
2022-23 Schedule
Nov. 18 – at Lowellville
Nov. 21 – Chaney
Nov. 27 – at Southington
Dec. 5 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 8 – Brookfield
Dec. 12 – Garfield
Dec. 15 – at LaBrae
Dec. 19 – Champion
Dec. 21 – at East Palestine
Dec. 29 – Valley Christian
Jan. 2 – at Crestview
Jan. 5 – at Liberty
Jan. 7 – Niles
Jan. 9 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 12 – at Brookfield
Jan. 19 – at Garfield
Jan. 23 – LaBrae
Jan. 26 – at Champion
Jan. 30 – Crestview
Feb. 2 – Liberty
Feb. 6 – Newton Falls
Feb. 8 – Lordstown