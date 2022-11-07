CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Memorial Red Devils are looking to improve this season with three starters returning.

Senior Maddy Shuger – the team’s point guard – along with a pair of juniors Diamon Sims (C) and Alana Sanchez (SG) will be the foundation to a roster that looks to take shape towards a successful season.

Coach John Childers points out, “We’re hoping to battle in a tough conference against fierce competition. Looking for Maddy [Shuger] to take that next step and take over games. We’ll go as far as she takes us.”

The Red Devils will begin the 2022-23 schedule with a trip to Lowellville on November 18. Last year, Memorial opened the season with a win over Sebring.

Campbell Memorial Red Devils

Fast Facts

Head Coach: John Childers

2021-22 Record: 3-20

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Brookfield (65-13) in Sectional Semifinal

2022-23 Schedule

Nov. 18 – at Lowellville

Nov. 21 – Chaney

Nov. 27 – at Southington

Dec. 5 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 8 – Brookfield

Dec. 12 – Garfield

Dec. 15 – at LaBrae

Dec. 19 – Champion

Dec. 21 – at East Palestine

Dec. 29 – Valley Christian

Jan. 2 – at Crestview

Jan. 5 – at Liberty

Jan. 7 – Niles

Jan. 9 – at Newton Falls

Jan. 12 – at Brookfield

Jan. 19 – at Garfield

Jan. 23 – LaBrae

Jan. 26 – at Champion

Jan. 30 – Crestview

Feb. 2 – Liberty

Feb. 6 – Newton Falls

Feb. 8 – Lordstown