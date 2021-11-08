Campbell Memorial High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – “We’re very excited about this season,” states coach Nick Canterino. “We have a great group of senior leaders and a nice mixture of young talent to go along with the older players. We’re expecting big things from this group.”

Returning from last year’s team are starters Zach Luciano, Christian James and Skevos Kouros – all seniors. Luciano averaged 8 points per game. James put together a stat line of 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing. Kouros led the Red Devils in scoring (11.2), rebounding (6.7), assists (2.8) and steals (2.7) while blocking 1.5 shots per game.

“We’re going to have around eight seniors that we’ll rely on to lead this team,” adds Canterino.

The season tips off with a home matchup with Hubbard on November 30.

Campbell Memorial Red Devils

Head Coach: Nick Canterino

2020-21 Record: 3-21 (1-11), 7th place MVAC Grey Tier

Last 5-Year Record: 27-92 (22.7%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 45.6

Scoring Defense: 60.5

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Skevos Kouros – 11.2

Rebounding: Skevos Kouros – 6.7

Assists: Skevos Kouros – 2.8

Steals: Skevos Kouros – 2.7

Field Goal Percentage: Zach Luciano – 33.0%

Three-Point Percentage: Zach Luciano – 29.8%

Free Throw Percentage: Zach Luciano – 62.7%

2020-21 MVAC Grey Standings (League Records)

Newton Falls – 9-2

Liberty – 8-4

Champion – 6-4

LaBrae – 6-5

Crestview – 6-6

Brookfield – 3-9

Memorial – 1-11

PREVIEW

-For the 4th time in the past 6 years, the Red Devils closed out the 2020-21 season with 20 or more losses.

-Memorial must shoot the ball at a higher clip. Last year’s group shot 31.6% from the floor while sinking just 24.6% from beyond the arc. At the foul line, the Devils were under 50% for the season (49.5%).

-The Red Devil defense has seen some strides. In 2018-19, Memorial permitted 66.0 points per game to be scored. Two years ago, they dropped that figure to 64.7 points. Last year, Memorial saw that number drop even more to 60.5 points per game.

-Three key seniors return in Skevos Kouros, Zach Luciano and Christian James. Kouros, as a junior, led the team in scoring (11.2), rebounding (6.7) and assists (2.8). The rebounding average was the highest since 2017-18 when Eric Van Cobb hauled down 6.8 boards per game. Luciano scored 8 points, dished out 1.8 assists per game and shot 29.8% from three-point land. James put together a strong junior campaign as he scored 6.6 points, grabbed 4.5 rebounds and was successful on 1.6 assists per contest.

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – Hubbard

Dec. 3 – at Badger

Dec. 7 – Valley Christian

Dec. 10 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 14 – at Brookfield

Dec. 17 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 19 – vs. Lowellville (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

Dec. 21 – LaBrae

Dec. 23 – Western Reserve

Jan. 4 – at Champion

Jan. 7 – Crestview

Jan. 11 – at Liberty

Jan. 14 – Newton Falls

Jan. 18 – at Niles

Jan. 21 – Brookfield

Jan. 25 – Garrettsville Garfield

Jan. 28 – at LaBrae

Feb. 1 – Champion

Feb. 4 – at Crestview

Feb. 8 – Liberty

Feb. 11 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 15 – Mineral Ridge