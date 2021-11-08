Campbell Memorial High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – “We’re very excited about this season,” states coach Nick Canterino. “We have a great group of senior leaders and a nice mixture of young talent to go along with the older players. We’re expecting big things from this group.”
Returning from last year’s team are starters Zach Luciano, Christian James and Skevos Kouros – all seniors. Luciano averaged 8 points per game. James put together a stat line of 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing. Kouros led the Red Devils in scoring (11.2), rebounding (6.7), assists (2.8) and steals (2.7) while blocking 1.5 shots per game.
“We’re going to have around eight seniors that we’ll rely on to lead this team,” adds Canterino.
The season tips off with a home matchup with Hubbard on November 30.
Campbell Memorial Red Devils
Head Coach: Nick Canterino
2020-21 Record: 3-21 (1-11), 7th place MVAC Grey Tier
Last 5-Year Record: 27-92 (22.7%)
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 45.6
Scoring Defense: 60.5
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Skevos Kouros – 11.2
Rebounding: Skevos Kouros – 6.7
Assists: Skevos Kouros – 2.8
Steals: Skevos Kouros – 2.7
Field Goal Percentage: Zach Luciano – 33.0%
Three-Point Percentage: Zach Luciano – 29.8%
Free Throw Percentage: Zach Luciano – 62.7%
2020-21 MVAC Grey Standings (League Records)
Newton Falls – 9-2
Liberty – 8-4
Champion – 6-4
LaBrae – 6-5
Crestview – 6-6
Brookfield – 3-9
Memorial – 1-11
PREVIEW
-For the 4th time in the past 6 years, the Red Devils closed out the 2020-21 season with 20 or more losses.
-Memorial must shoot the ball at a higher clip. Last year’s group shot 31.6% from the floor while sinking just 24.6% from beyond the arc. At the foul line, the Devils were under 50% for the season (49.5%).
-The Red Devil defense has seen some strides. In 2018-19, Memorial permitted 66.0 points per game to be scored. Two years ago, they dropped that figure to 64.7 points. Last year, Memorial saw that number drop even more to 60.5 points per game.
-Three key seniors return in Skevos Kouros, Zach Luciano and Christian James. Kouros, as a junior, led the team in scoring (11.2), rebounding (6.7) and assists (2.8). The rebounding average was the highest since 2017-18 when Eric Van Cobb hauled down 6.8 boards per game. Luciano scored 8 points, dished out 1.8 assists per game and shot 29.8% from three-point land. James put together a strong junior campaign as he scored 6.6 points, grabbed 4.5 rebounds and was successful on 1.6 assists per contest.
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 30 – Hubbard
Dec. 3 – at Badger
Dec. 7 – Valley Christian
Dec. 10 – Jackson-Milton
Dec. 14 – at Brookfield
Dec. 17 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 19 – vs. Lowellville (at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)
Dec. 21 – LaBrae
Dec. 23 – Western Reserve
Jan. 4 – at Champion
Jan. 7 – Crestview
Jan. 11 – at Liberty
Jan. 14 – Newton Falls
Jan. 18 – at Niles
Jan. 21 – Brookfield
Jan. 25 – Garrettsville Garfield
Jan. 28 – at LaBrae
Feb. 1 – Champion
Feb. 4 – at Crestview
Feb. 8 – Liberty
Feb. 11 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 15 – Mineral Ridge