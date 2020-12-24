Campbell Memorial football standout makes college choice

He is also currently in line to be Campbell Memorial's class valedictorian

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial Senior James Shaffer has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Grove City.

Congratulations to James Shaffer for his commitment to Grove City College today!! #GoRedDevils🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/kHC2SMuLwa — Campbell Memorial Red Devils (@CMRedDevils) December 24, 2020

This fall with the Red Devils, Shaffer played in seven games.

He piled up a total of 92 tackles, with 53 solo stops and 39 assists.

The standout defensive back and running back also tallied three interceptions this season.

Shaffer also excels in the classroom. He is currently in line to be Campbell Memorial’s class valedictorian, posting a 4.0 grade point average.