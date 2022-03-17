CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell ran off 20 wins in a row to win the MVAC Grey Tier and to take home the Howland District championship by defeating Jefferson, 74-54.

The Red Devils won their first outright league championship since 2010 and have won more games within a single season (24) than they had accumulated over the previous four seasons (23).

The Red Devils were led by senior Kevin Moore, who tallied 20 points or more 12 times this season. Campbell had seven players on their roster who averaged five points or better per game.

2021-22 Campbell Memorial Red Devils boys’ basketball stats

Head Coach: Nick Canterino

Record: 24-2 (14-0), 1st place in MVAC Grey Tier

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 71.4

Scoring Defense: 49.8

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Kevin Moore (SR) – 18.8

Xavion Leonard (SR) – 14.6

Jameer Weaver (SR) – 8.7

Dashaun Will (FR) – 7.0

Skevos Kouros (SR) – 6.8

Kayvon Moore (SR) – 6.4

Isaiah McCray (FR) – 5.2

Zach Luciano (SR) – 4.1

Christian James (SR) – 3.5

Rebounding

Xavion Leonard (SR) – 7.3

Kevin Moore (SR) – 6.7

Skevos Kouros (SR) – 5.6

Jameer Weaver (SR) – 4.6

Kayvon Moore (SR) – 3.7

Assists

Jameer Weaver (SR) – 4.8

Dashaun Will (FR) – 2.4

Xavion Leonard (SR) – 2.2

Kevin Moore (SR) – 2.2

Skevos Kouros (SR) – 2.1

Steals

Kevin Moore (SR) – 2.6

Dashaun Will (FR) – 2.5

Xavion Leonard (SR) – 2.0

Skevos Kouros (SR) – 1.8

Jameer Weaver (SR) – 1.8

Three-Point Percentage

Jameer Weaver (SR) – 41.4%

Dashaun Will (FR) – 34.7%

Kevin Moore (SR) – 33.5%

Field Goal Percentage

Kayvon Moore (SR) – 58.3%

Xavion Leonard (SR) – 50.6%

Kevin Moore (SR) – 49.7%

Free Throw Percentage

Kevin Moore (SR) – 69.0%