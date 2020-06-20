Campbell hires former Red Devil to lead the boys soccer program

Campbell Memorial has named Michael Balale as the new boys' head soccer coach.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial has named Michael Balale as the new boys’ head soccer coach.

Balale is a 1998 graduate of Campbell and brings over fifteen years of experience as both a player and a coach to the Red Devils.

“I can’t begin to say how excited and honored I am to be named the varsity head coach at Campbell Memorial,” he said. “The drive, grit and passion this city has doesn’t leave you, it shapes you. We will compete relentlessly on the field and work harder than every opponent we face.”

He is currently a trustee for Poland Soccer as well as a youth coach for Poland travel soccer.

As a student-athlete, he was named to the Tri-County All Star team.