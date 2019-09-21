Campbell gets revenge after 73 point defeat in 2018

The Campbell Red Devils had revenge on their mind Friday night

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Red Devils had revenge on their mind Friday night, having lost their matchup with LaBrae last season by a score of 73-0.

They ultimately got their wish, getting the road victory 24-14 Friday night in Leavittsburg.

Watch the video above for the highlights.

