CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Memorial boys basketball team claimed the MVAC Grey title on Tuesday with a 75-54 win over LaBrae on Tuesday night.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The conference title is their first since 2013.

The Red Devils led by just eight after the first quarter but went on a 23-6 run in the second quarter to take a 44-19 lead into the break.

Kevin Moore led Campbell with 32 points while Kayvon Moore added 14 on the night.

For LaBrae, Aidan Stephens had a team-high 18 points while Blake Kahnell had 12.

With the win, Campbell improves to 20-1 on the season.