CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial volleyball stayed red-hot with a 3-1 win over LaBrae on Thursday, extending their win streak to seven games.

View extended highlights from the game in the video above.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 17-12 lead in the first set before the Vikings brought it back within a point. But Campbell would close out the first set 25-23.

LaBrae evened it out with a 25-17 win in the second set before Campbell pulled away with 25-14 and 25-18 wins to close out the match.

The loss drops LaBrae to 15-5 and 9-4 in conference action as they head to take on Warren Harding next Monday.

With the win, Campbell improves to 15-5 and 9-4 in the conference and ties them with LaBrae for second place in the Grey Tier.