CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell rolled past Valley Christian 66-45 in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the Red Devils and Eagles.

Xavion Leonard led the way for the Red Devils with 25 points. Jameer Weaver also had a strong night, finishing with 12 in the victory.

With the win, Campbell remains undefeated with a record of 3-0 overall on the campaign.

The Red Devils return to action on Friday night when they host Jackson-Milton. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.