CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Campbell Memorial boy’s basketball team defeated Austintown Fitch 65-54 Saturday for the Red Devil’s 15th win of the season.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

Kevin Moore paced the Red Devils with 19. Skevos Kouros finished with 12.

Campbell improves to 15-1 on the season, while Austintown Fitch falls to 5-11.