EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – With just two seconds remaining in a tie game, Cameron Miller kicked a 26-yard field goal to give East Liverpool a 17-14 win over Edison Friday night.

Edison entered the game with a 5-1 record, which will give East Liverpool important computer points in Division IV, Region 13 as the playoff picture continues to unfold throughout the rest of the season.

East Liverpool (5-2) will visit Bellaire next week.