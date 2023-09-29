EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – With just two seconds remaining in a tie game, Cameron Miller kicked a 26-yard field goal to give East Liverpool a 17-14 win over Edison Friday night.
Edison entered the game with a 5-1 record, which will give East Liverpool important computer points in Division IV, Region 13 as the playoff picture continues to unfold throughout the rest of the season.
East Liverpool (5-2) will visit Bellaire next week.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.