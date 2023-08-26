CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. (WKBN) – Cambridge Springs used a strong offensive output to outpace Kennedy Catholic in a 63-24 win over the Golden Eagles.

View extended highlights from the game above.

It was Kennedy Catholic that jumped out in front first thought when Rayvion Wilbon-Venable tossed a touchdown to Damian Harrison to put Kennedy up 6-0 in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils answered back quickly and score three touchdowns in the first quarter to build up a two score lead before the 39-point victory.

Kennedy Catholic falls to 0-1 on the season after the opening week loss and will host Union City next Saturday, Sept. 2, at home.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.