MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer had put together three consecutive wins before Friday night’s 22-8 setback to Cambridge Springs.

The Blue Devils opened with a pair of scores from Preston Gorton (21-yard run) and his brother Josh Gorton (1-yard run).

Back came the Mustangs just before halftime as Carter Addison got Mercer on the board with a 1-yard run of his own to close the gap to 14-8.

However, in the third quarter, Gorton scored again, this time from 19 yards away to secure the 22-8 win.

Mercer’s Daemyin Mattocks was just shy of 100 yards rushing. Addison gained 60 on the ground.

The Mustangs (5-4) will welcome Mercyhurst Prep next week.

Cambridge Springs improves to 8-1 as its only defeat was to Lakeview (28-22) in week seven.

The Blue Devils will look to keep it going next week when they finish up the regular season on the road at Union City.

