LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Tiffin Calvert held off Warren JFK 4-2 in the Division IV Baseball Regional Final on Friday at Louisville High School.

The Senecas plated a pair of runs in the third inning. Nick Palm came through with an RBI single to open the scoring.

A short time later, Mason Johnson drove in the Seneca’s second run when he reached on an error, with Calvert leading 2-0.

Calvert tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth inning on a Connor Moyer 2-run double, making it 4-0 in favor of the Senecas.

JFK got on the board in the sixth inning. Caleb Hadley came up with a 2-run double, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Hadley finished the day 2-3 with 2 RBIs.

Jaden Rishel tallied the only other hit for the Eagles in the setback.

Tiffin Calvert improves to 30-2 on the season.

The Senecas advance to face Berlin Hiland in the Division IV State Semifinals. The game will be played on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron.