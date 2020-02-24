Calling it quits: Former Indians’ outfielder retires from Major League Baseball

Former Cleveland Indians' Outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

He made the announcement at Speaking at Newport Middle School in Newport, North Carolina. his former middle school.

Chisenhall spent eight years in the big leagues with the Indians, but appeared in only 29 games in the last two years due to various injuries.

He was drafted 29th overall on the 2008 MLB Draft.

In 688 games in the Major League, Chisenhall batted .268 with 64 home runs a,d 296 RBI’s.

He missed the entire 2019 season, after signing a one-year $2.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.