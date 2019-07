Greg Cooper has spent the last 13 years heading up the Cardinals' athletic programs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Athletic Director Greg Cooper will officially retire on August 1.



Cooper has spent the last 13 years heading up the Cardinals’ athletic programs.



He recently sat down with Sports Team 27 to discuss his tenure at Canfield, the memories he cherishes the most and his future plans.

Watch the video above to hear his entire interview.