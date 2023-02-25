MOON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – After outscoring Robert Morris 21-8 in the fourth quarter, the Youngstown State women’s basketball team snaps a three-game losing streak to take down the Colonials on the road 65-51.

YSU senior and Robert Morris transfer Megan Callahan also scored a game-high 17 points with three 3-pointers and Malia Magestro added 11 points with three 3-pointers of her own.

Lilly Ritz notched 17 points and 15 rebounds for her 18th double-double in 29 games for the Penguins. Ritz also notched at least 10 points for the 100th time in her career.

For Robert Morris, Western Reserve product Danielle Vuletich registered 10 points in the contest.

With the win, YSU improves to 19-10 on the season as they wrap up the regular season with a 13-7 conference record for a top four finish.

The Penguins will get a bye in the Horizon League tournament before hosting Northern Kentucky at the Beeghly Center on Thursday, March 2nd.