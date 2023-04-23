YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball has now landed their fourth player in the NCAA Transfer Portal after Tennessee Tech guard Brett Thompson announced his commitment to YSU on social media.

Thompson started 18 of the 30 games he appeared in for the Golden Eagles and averaged 12.3 points per game while shooting 44% from the field and 42% from 3-point range and adding 3.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

The Oakland, California native has made three previous stops in his career, beginning at Sheridan College before moving on to Pensecola State College and Mineral Area College for a season each before.

Along the way, Thompson received numerous accolades including All-Panhandle Conference First Team in 2020-2021 and All-MCCAC First Team, All-Region XVI First Team and NJCAA DI All-American Honorable Mention in 2021-2022.

This is now the fourth transfer portal commit YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun has landed since he signed another contract extension after one of the most successful seasons in program history.