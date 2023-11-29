YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State head basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun became just the third coach in program history to reach 100 wins in a 94-69 blowout win over Cleveland State to open up Horizon League play.

Four different Penguins reached double figures, with John Lovelace, Jr. finishing with a game-high 23 points.

Brett Thompson scored 17 points, Bryson Langdon netted 14 and Ziggy Reid finished with 10 points.

The three other Penguins who saw action weren’t far behind, with Brandon Rush and E.J. Farmer each scoring 8 and freshman Gabe Dynes had 7 points and a team-high 4 blocks.

Youngstown State improves to 4-3 on the season and will head to Robert Morris for another conference matchup on Dec. 2 for a 2 p.m. tipoff.