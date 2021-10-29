Caffey runs 4 TDs, Hubbard advances

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – T.C. Caffey was back to his dominant ways with four touchdown runs in a 39-20 victory over New Philadelphia Friday night in the first round of the OHSAA Division III playoffs.
The Eagles (10-1) will now face Canfield (10-1) in round two following the Cardinals’ convincing victory over NDCL.
