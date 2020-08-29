Caffey, Krisuk lead Hubbard to big win over Struthers

Sports

Timothy Caffey found the end zone twice for the Eagles to lead the way to the win in their season opener

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard scored 14 unanswered points Friday night to top Struthers at Alumni Field 14-7.

Struthers took the lead in the first quarter before a weather delay delayed the game for about an hour.

After the stoppage, Hubbard drove down the field and Timothy Caffey capped off the drive with a rushing touchdown to even the score at 7.

It would stay that way until the 3rd quarter when Caffey found the end zone again, this time from 3-yards out to give Hubbard the lead for good.

He finished the game with 119 rushing yards while quarterback Kobe Krisuk added 163 more.

Hubbard improves to 1-0 while Struthers drops to 0-1.

For the Wildcats, Aiden Hall gained 145 yards on 17 carries (8.5 avg).

SCORING CHART
Hubbard, 14-7 (F)
First Quarter
S – Aiden Hall, 91 yard TD run (S 7-0)
H – Timothy Caffey, 16 yard TD run (T 7-7)
Third Quarter
H – Timothy Caffey, 4-yard TD run (H 14-7)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com