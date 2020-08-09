Cabrera’s bat, Turnbull’s arm help Tigers sweep Pirates 2-1

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera drives in Jonathan Schoop with a hit in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tie-breaking run in the eighth as the Detroit Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 for a three-game series.

Cabrera’s single to left-center field off Richard Rodriguez scored Jonathan Schoop, who was hit by a pitch with two outs and took second on a wild pitch.

Detroit improved to 8-5, including 5-1 on the road, a year after having the worst record in the major leagues at 47-114.

Pittsburgh lost for the 10th time in 11 games and fell to 3-14.

