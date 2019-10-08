Bye week comes for Buckeyes as they prepare for Northwestern

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The third-ranked Ohio State University Buckeyes get a week off before they travel to Northwestern next weekend in another Big Ten showdown.

Despite a slow start against Michigan State last Saturday at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) were able to pull out a 34-10 win against the Spartans.

Ohio State sophomore quarterback Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes and plunged in for another score for the Buckeyes.

The Georgia transfer ran into a stout defense, got chased around, sacked and intercepted for the first time in his college career.

But he stayed cool and engineered enough explosive plays to help Ohio State bury the Spartans.

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown and is well on his way to the best season of his Ohio State career.

Northwestern (1-4, 0-3 Big Ten) is coming off a 13-10 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Wildcats are also on a bye this week, giving them extra time to prepare for the Buckeyes.