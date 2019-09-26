By a whisker: Springfield edges Warren Harding to stay undefeated

The Tigers topped the Raiders 4-3 Wednesday night in girls' soccer action.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield edged Warren Harding 4-3 in girls’ high school soccer action Wednesday night.

The Tigers entered the night ranked #9 in the latest state poll.

Gracie Venturella and Kylee Kosek each tallied a pair of goals in the win for the Springfield. Gianna Latronica and Kosek both had an assist.

Rebecca Catlos knocked down 18 saves for Springfield.

Madyson Brown had 2 goals and Jayda Goldberg had 1.

Makayla Diggs tallied a total of five saves for the Raiders in the setback.

With the win, Springfield remains unbeaten at 12-0 on the season.







