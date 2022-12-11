YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team were downed by a buzzer beater on Saturday against Ohio 81-79 at the Beeghly Center.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game and reaction from the Penguins.

YSU trailed by 16 in the second half but rallied to take the lead.

But Ohio would make a run, taking a three point lead with less than 10 seconds left.

With the Penguins down 79-76, Dwayne Cohill would run the floor off a missed Ohio free throw and sink a three with just three seconds left to tie the game.

The Bobcats would have the ball with just one second left and off the inbounds found Dwight Wilson in the paint who had his attempt roll around the rim and in to give Ohio the win.

Brandon Rush led YSU with 26 points while Cohill and Malek Green each had 16 with Brice McBride adding 10.

With the loss, YSU falls to 7-4 on the year.