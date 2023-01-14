COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley Christian boys basketball team hit a last-second shot to give the Eagles a dramatic win over Heartland Christian 56-54 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Down one with 6.7 seconds left, Alex Green would hit a 3-pointer to give the Eagles their first lead of the night and the win.

Green finished the game with 12 points, while Jhordan Peete and JonTrell Mixon each had 16 to lead the Eagles.

For the Lions, Will Morgan had a game-high 19 points while Luke Reynolds added 15.

With the win, Valley Christian improves to 6-2 while Heartland Christian drops to 8-4.