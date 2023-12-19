CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Cami Hritz hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Cardinals to a thrilling 31-28 win over Marlington in girls high school basketball action on Tuesday evening.

Hritz finished with a team-high 14 points in the win for the Cardinals.

Jenna Triveri added six points in the victory, while Camie Dill chipped in with five.

Marlington was led by Allie Gill who tallied a team-high 10 points in the setback.

With the win, Canfield improves to 4-2 overall on the season.