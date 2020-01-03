Burns’ OT winner gives Sharks 3-2 victory over Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Brent Burns’ power-play goal 2:02 into overtime gave the San Jose Sharks a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Burns picked up his seventh goal of the season when his slap shot from high in the slot beat Tristan Jarry to give the Sharks only their third win in 14 games. Joe Thornton got the primary assist to move past Adam Oates for seventh place on the career list. Tomas Hertl scored his 15th goal for the Sharks and Logan Couture added his 13th as San Jose improved to 3-5-1 under interim coach Bob Boughner.

