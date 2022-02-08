KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol improved to 13-5 following their 68-47 victory over Badger.

Mikey Burbach led the Panthers in scoring with 17 points. Nick Church tallied 12 and Hadyn Mahan added 10 points.

Bristol takes on Pymatuning Valley on Friday.

Jack Lendak connected on 5 three-pointers in the fourth quarter to record a game-high 18 points for the Braves. Brad Hamilton also made a trio of three-point shots in the final quarter to finish with 11.

Badger has now dropped three straight as the Braves will look to get back on track when they welcome Fairport Harding.