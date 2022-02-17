SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mikey Burbach scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as Bristol improves to 16-5 following their 62-39 win over Southington Chalker. Freshman guard Croc Thorp contributed 10 of his own as Nick Church and Hadyn Mahan each finished with 8 points.

Bristol led at the half, 38-15.

The Panthers have now won four in a row with a road trip to play Ursuline is on tap on Saturday.

The Wildcats were led in the scoring column by 6’6 senior Jordan Kellar (12) and Chayse Harris (11).

Chalker will face Windham on Friday.