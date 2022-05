STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mark Bunch tossed his second straight no-hitter as the Rams defeated Lowellville, 11-0. Bunch struck out 11 Rockets.

Ty Tamburro went 3-for-3, batting with two runs scored. AJ Sandy also finished his day by tallying three hits as well.

The Rams (11-4) have won four straight as they’ll travel to Jackson-Milton on Wednesday.

The Rockets will take on Western Reserve on Wednesday.