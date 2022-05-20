MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Five Mineral Ridge Rams finished with multiple hits in their 15-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas to win the sectional championship.

Payton Zupko led the way by finishing four with three of his four hits for doubles and scoring four runs. Ty Tamburro, Kyle Bickerstaff, Mark Bunch and Aaron Myers also closed out their day with multiple hits as well.

Bunch registered the victory on the hill as he allowed just two hits and struck out seven Knights.

Winners of seven straight games, the Rams will now play MVAC Scarlet Tier rival Jackson-Milton on Tuesday in the District Semifinal.