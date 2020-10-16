Bulldogs still rolling: Poland boys beat rival Canfield to cap off undefeated regular season

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys soccer team defeated rival Canfield, 3-2 Thursday night at Dave Pavlansky Field in the regular season finale for both teams.



The Bulldogs used three first-half goals to build an early lead and then held off the Cardinals in the second half. Justice Gonzalez scored twice, while Mason Planey also found the net for Poland.



Canfield’s goals came on behalf of Dom Palma and Mike Mercure.

With the win, Poland finished the regular season with a 14-0-2 record and 12-0 mark in the Northeast 8 Conference.



Tournament play is right around the corner for both teams in Division II.



Poland, a 3-seed, begins their postseason run next Saturday, October 24th against the winner of Girard and West Geauga. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Poland High School.



Canfield earned the 5-seed in the same region and will face Conneaut at home next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

