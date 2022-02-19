POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The fifth-seeded Poland Bulldogs defense set the tone early as they held off the sixteenth-seeded Cardinal Mooney Cardinals 42-34 to capture a Division 2 Sectional Championship. The victory improves the Bulldogs to 19-4 on the season as they advance to play West Branch Wednesday night.



“We are familiar with West Branch since we played each other this season when they beat us by four,” Poland coach Nick Blanch said. “That was a good basketball game and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do at Uniontown Lake on Wednesday.”



The Bulldogs led from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer, but it wasn’t easy. They would enjoy a game-high 11-point lead at 35-24 at the 6:52 mark of the fourth quarter following two free throws by Connie Cougras. But the Cardinals responded with an 8-3 run, cutting the deficit down to 6 at 38-32 with 2:05 remaining following a three by Angelina Rotunno.



“We knew this game would help prepare us for what is coming. Mooney plays physically, they play very well, and they are disciplined and well-coached,” Said Bulldogs coach Nick Blanch.



But the Bulldogs would eventually seal the game with just 45-seconds remaining when Ariana Daniels knocked down two free throws to make it a three-possession game at 40-32. Farber converted two more free throws with only 5 seconds remaining to close the scoring in the contest.



Farber would take home the scoring honors for the Bulldogs with 14 points in the game. Cougras would add 12. Katie McDonald would lead the Bulldogs on the boards with 8 rebounds.



The Bulldogs raced out to an 11-3 lead in the first quarter and eventually held a 16-8 advantage at the end of the frame. They would force the Cardinals into nine first-quarter turnovers to help spark that lead.



“It’s hard against a good team and they put a lot of pressure on the ball, and caused a lot of turnovers,” Cardinals coach Dom Diorio remarked about the early deficit. “When you get behind, it’s tough. But we tried and we didn’t quit. I’m super proud of the girls for that.”



“We knew that our defense would lead to our offense and we needed to come out and play strong on defense to win this game and we executed that very well,” Bulldogs senior Abby Farber remarked.



Farber would knock down two treys in the second quarter, but the Cardinals never let the Bulldogs pull away as Maria Fire and Alaina Scavina countered up with big shots of their own to keep the Cardinals in striking range. The Bulldogs would carry a 22-15 advantage into the locker rooms at halftime.



Scavina would lead the Cardinals in the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds.



Following a quick bucket by the Dogs to start the second half. The Cardinals went on a 7-1 run to make it just a 3-point affair. Following a basket by Sophia Diorio with 4:13 left in the frame, it was 25-22 in favor of the Bulldogs. However, the Bulldogs responded with an 8-2 run of their own to close the period as they held a 9-point 33-24 lead at the end of three quarters.



“I knew it wasn’t going to be a walk in the park for either team today. We missed a ton of layups. Layups and free throws in the first half killed us. We let a lot of opportunities go. But it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Blanch said.



For the Cardinals, the season closes with a 13-11 mark and a Steel Valley Conference Championship.



“The effort was never missing with them,” Diorio described his team. “I commend them on that. I never had to question if they were going to bring the effort.”