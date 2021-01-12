Buckeyes return to Columbus, lose to Alabama 52-24

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- One day after the Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the team has returned to Columbus.

The team’s airplane landed at Rickenbacker International Airport shortly after 3 p.m., on Tuesday. The players then boarded several buses destined for the campus.

They arrived on the same day a number of fans returned from Miami.

“We missed being there all season seeing them live, in person, and we jumped on the opportunity,” said Ginny Schlonsky.

The final score of the game was 52-24.

“I think the better team did win, and I think we played our best,” said Sari Schlonsky, who was also at the game. “I thought we looked good, and I thought we did our best.”

Sari Schlonsky said this was her final season supporting the Buckeyes as an Ohio State student, and she is still optimistic about the team’s future.

“I’m just super excited,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of new talent — a lot of new recruits that are going to be amazing, and I think we’ve got a lot to look forward to.”

The Buckeyes are scheduled to begin the 2021 season on September 2, at Minnesota.

