ABOVE: Watch Ohio State University freshmen standouts Brice Sensabaugh and Cotie McMahon play a little game of O-H-I-O (think H-O-R-S-E) while revealing fun facts about themselves.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State women’s basketball team has played 18 and won 18 in the 2022-23 season and has finally moved up into the top two.

The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0) are now the No. 2 team in the latest Associated Press poll just one spot behind undefeated No. 1 South Carolina. The former No. 2 team Stanford dropped to No. 4 after a Sunday loss to USC, the second this season for the Cardinal. No. 3 LSU round out the top three places with the Tigers, Gamecocks, and OSU all sitting at 18-0.

This is the highest the OSU women have been ranked in its program’s history.

OSU had one game this past week, a Thursday victory over Nebraska 76-67 in Lincoln that was spearheaded by a 25-point performance from Rebecca Mikulasikova.

Next up is a Thursday evening home game against the Big Ten’s last-place team Northwestern at the Schottenstein Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. After that, Ohio State will face No. 10 Iowa and No. 6 Indiana.

AP Poll (Jan. 16, 2023)