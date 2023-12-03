COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in a New Year’s Six bowl game after not being selected for the College Football Playoff.

Results in Saturday’s conference championship games left OSU out of making its second straight CFP appearance. Ohio State’s path to the playoff was shutdown after the Alabama Crimson Tide upset Georgia 27-24 to win the SEC championship and snap the Bulldogs 29-game winning streak.

Without a playoff spot, the No. 7 Buckeyes will play in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 9 Missouri in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.

At 3 p.m., head coach Ryan Day will hold a news conference to discuss the Buckeyes bowl game and its opponent.

It is the final year that only four teams will play in the CFP before its expansion to 12 teams in 2024 and the committee had difficult decisions to make.

OSU’s rivals Michigan claimed the No. 1 spot after winning the Big Ten championship for a third consecutive season. The Wolverines will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The other semifinal will be played at the Sugar Bowl with No. 2 Washington taking on No. 3 Texas.

Of these four teams, two will be in the Big Ten next year (Michigan and Washington) and the other two will be in the SEC (Texas and Alabama).

History was made with the selection of Big 12 champions Texas and SEC champions Alabama with No. 5 Florida State, who won the ACC and finished with a 13-0 record, becoming the first unbeaten team from a Power Five conference to not make the CFP. Two-time defending national champions Georgia came in at No. 6 and become the first team to be ranked No. 1 going into Championship Saturday to not make it.

Both playoff semifinals will be played on Jan. 1. The semifinal winners will play in the national championship game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Ohio State dropped one place in the Associated Press poll to No. 7 with rivals Michigan taking the top spot away from Georgia, who dropped to No. 6. The AP poll’s top four is Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Florida State. Alabama came in at No. 5 with Oregon dropping to No. 8.

2023 College Football Playoff

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (Rose Bowl – Jan. 1 at 5 p.m.)

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (Sugar Bowl – Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m.)

New Year’s bowl games

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri (Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.)

Peach Bowl: TBD vs. TBD (Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.)

Orange Bowl: TBD vs. TBD (Dec. 30 at 4 p.m.)

Fiesta Bowl: TBD vs. TBD (Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.)

College Football Playoff rankings (Dec. 3, 2023)

1 Michigan 2 Washington 3 Texas 4 Alabama 5 Florida State 6 Georgia 7 Ohio State 8 TBD 9 Missouri 10 TBD 11 TBD 12 TBD 13 TBD 14 TBD 15 TBD 16 TBD 17 TBD 18 TBD 19 TBD 20 TBD 21 TBD 22 TBD 23 TBD 24 TBD 25 TBD

Ohio teams in bowl games

Miami: TBD

Toledo: TBD

Ohio: TBD

Bowling Green: TBD

If CFP had 12 teams (Expands next season)

No. 8 TBD vs. No. 9 TBD (Winner faces No. 1 Michigan)

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 TBD (Winner faces No. 4 Alabama)

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 TBD (Winner faces No. 3 Texas)

No. 7 TBD vs. No. 10 TBD (Winner faces No. 2 Washington)