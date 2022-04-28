COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 260 players will realize a lifelong dream in Las Vegas this weekend when their name will be called in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Once again, multiple Ohio State players will discover which NFL franchise they will begin their professional careers with. The Buckeyes are widely projected to have a first-round player for the seventh consecutive draft in receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.
Eighty-five former Buckeyes have been taken in the first round of the draft, the most of any school, with the first being running back Jim McDonald in 1938.
In the past 15 years, the Buckeyes selected in the first round have become some of the top young players in the NFL, won Super Bowls, and one even became a congressman.
Here are the first round picks from Ohio State since 2007.
QB Justin Fields (Active)
- Selected: No. 11 in 2021
- Team: Chicago Bears
- NFL resume: 1 season, 10 starts, 9 touchdowns
CB Damon Arnette (Active)
- Selected: No. 19 in 2020
- Team: Las Vegas Raiders (Currently: Free Agent)
- NFL resume: 2 seasons, 13 games, 29 total tackles
CB Jeff Okudah (Active)
- Selected: No. 3 in 2020
- Team: Detroit Lions
- NFL resume: 2 seasons, 7 starts, 1 interception, Injured for all of 2021 season
DE Chase Young (Active)
- Selected: No. 2 in 2020
- Team: Washington Commanders (then Redskins)
- NFL resume: 2 seasons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 1x Pro Bowler, 24 games, 9 sacks
QB Dwayne Haskins
- Selected: No. 15 in 2019
- Team: Washington Commanders (then Redskins)
- NFL resume: 3 seasons with 2 teams, 13 starts, 12 passing touchdowns
DE Nick Bosa (Active)
- Selected: No. 2 in 2019
- Team: San Francisco 49ers
- NFL resume: 3 seasons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 2x Pro Bowler, 35 games, 24.5 sacks
C Billy Price (Active)
- Selected: No. 21 in 2018
- Team: Cincinnati Bengals (Currently: Free Agent)
- NFL resume: 4 seasons with 2 teams, 58 games
CB Denzel Ward (Active)
- Selected: No. 4 in 2018
- Team: Cleveland Browns
- NFL resume: 4 seasons, 2x Pro Bowler, 52 games, 10 interceptions
CB Gareon Conley (Active)
- Selected: No. 24 in 2017
- Team: Oakland Raiders (Currently: Free Agent)
- NFL resume: 3 seasons with 2 teams, 31 games, 4 interceptions. No appearances since 2019
S Malik Hooker (Active)
- Selected: No. 15 in 2017
- Team: Indianapolis Colts (Currently: Dallas Cowboys)
- NFL resume: 5 seasons with 2 teams, 51 games, 8 interceptions
CB Marshon Lattimore (Active)
- Selected: No. 11 in 2017
- Team: New Orleans Saints
- NFL resume: 5 seasons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 4x Pro Bowler, 73 games, 13 interceptions
LB Darron Lee (Active)
- Selected: No. 20 in 2016
- Team: New York Jets (Currently: Free Agent)
- NFL resume: 5 seasons with 3 teams, 58 games, 172 tackles. No appearances since 2020
OT Taylor Decker (Active)
- Selected: No. 16 in 2016
- Team: Detroit Lions
- NFL resume: 6 seasons, 80 games. Started every game he has played in
CB Eli Apple (Active)
- Selected: No. 10 in 2016
- Team: New York Giants (Currently: Cincinnati Bengals)
- NFL resume: 6 seasons with 4 teams, 73 games, 5 interceptions
RB Ezekiel Elliott (Active)
- Selected: No. 4 in 2016
- Team: Dallas Cowboys
- NFL resume: 6 seasons, 2x All-Pro, 3x Pro Bowler, 2x rushing leader, 88 games, 68 touchdowns
DE Joey Bosa (Active)
- Selected: No. 3 in 2016
- Team: San Diego Chargers
- NFL resume: 6 seasons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 4x Pro Bowler, 79 games, 58 sacks
CB Bradley Roby (Active)
- Selected: No. 31 in 2014
- Team: Denver Broncos (Currently: New Orleans Saints)
- NFL resume: 7 seasons with 3 teams, Super Bowl champion (DEN), 103 games, 9 interceptions
LB Ryan Shazier
- Selected: No. 15 in 2014
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- NFL resume: 6 seasons, 2x Pro Bowler, 2019 Halas Courage Award, 46 games. Missed final two seasons due to spinal injury
DL Cameron Heyward (Active)
- Selected: No. 31 in 2011
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
- NFL resume: 11 seasons, 4x All-Pro, 5x Pro Bowler, 166 games, 68 sacks
RB Chris “Beanie” Wells
- Selected: No. 31 in 2009
- Team: Arizona Cardinals
- NFL resume: 4 seasons, NFL All-Rookie Team, 51 games, 24 touchdowns
CB Malcolm Jenkins
- Selected: No. 14 in 2009
- Team: New Orleans Saints
- NFL resume: 13 seasons, 2x Super Bowl champion (NO/PHI), 1x All-Pro, 3x Pro Bowler, 199 games
DL Vernon Gholston
- Selected: No. 6 in 2008
- Team: New York Jets
- NFL resume: 3 seasons, 45 games, 42 tackles
WR Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16 representative)
- Selected: No. 32 in 2007
- Team: Indianapolis Colts
- NFL resume: 5 seasons, 40 games, 7 touchdowns
WR Ted Ginn Jr.
- Selected: No. 9 in 2007
- Team: Miami Dolphins
- NFL resume: 14 seasons with 6 teams, PFWA All-Rookie Team, 193 games, 42 touchdowns