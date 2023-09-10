COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes have once again started a football season 2-0 after a 35-7 win over Youngstown State in its home opener. That start plus a big upset in Alabama has shaken up the new rankings.

Ohio State (2-0, 1-0) has been ranked No. 4 in the newly released USA Today coaches poll heading into Week 3. The Buckeyes have maintained that spot in the coaches rankings since the preseason with Florida State hopping above OSU to No. 3.

The big Week 2 upset came in Tuscaloosa with Alabama falling to Texas 34-24. The Crimson Tide moved down seven places to No. 10 while the Longhorns moved up to No. 6.

OSU will host Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. on Saturday in its penultimate non-conference game. The following week, the Buckeyes will be on the road and play its first ranked opponent, No. ? Notre Dame in primetime exclusively on NBC4.

Another OSU game will be broadcast on NBC4 in primetime: Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State. NBC4’s coverage of primetime Big Ten football continues this Saturday at 7 p.m. when the Purdue Boilermakers welcome the ACC’s Syracuse Orange. To see the full Big Ten on NBC4 schedule, click here.

