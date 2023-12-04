COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reaction to Kyle McCord’s decision to enter the transfer portal continues to come in from across the Buckeye nation.

Some wished McCord would be back as Ohio State’s starting quarterback next season. Some were glad someone else will be under center for the Buckeyes.

“I think he’s like a very good quarterback. I think OSU fans can get a little spoiled I feel like. But if that’s the move he wanted to make I definitely support him on that,” said Josh Owens, a sophomore at Ohio State University (OSU).

Everyone NBC4 talked to on campus wished McCord well no matter where he ends up.

“I’m going to be happy with somebody else in the driver’s seat. Not that I don’t think he’s going to be a great football player, but I think we could use somebody else,” said Tripp Thompson, a sophomore at OSU.

It’s unclear exactly why McCord decided to enter the transfer portal. Dr. Chris Stankovich, a professional athletic counselor, pointed to several possible factors college athletes deal with these days. He mentioned pressure in cities like Columbus and others, finding the best possible paths to professional playing careers, and feeling welcome.

“I think it was a surprise but maybe not really a surprise. Because we’re seeing so many student athletes from all different sports today looking at transfer options and it’s a very different landscape today in the NCAA than it was just a few years ago,” Stankovich said.

He also said the relatively new transfer portal and NIL have completely changed the game.

“Things are happening so fast in real time right now that we don’t really know what’s going on,” Stankovich said. “It’s a little bit like the wild wild west tight now. The hope is it settles in the years ahead but who knows.”