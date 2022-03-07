COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is the No. 6 seed in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

After a regular season where the Buckeyes finished 19-10 with 12 conference wins, they will hit the court on Thursday against the winner of No. 11 Penn State – No. 14 Minnesota in the second round.

The Buckeyes will be looking for Big Ten postseason success in 2022 after losing the 2021 Big Ten title game to Illinois. OSU hasn’t won the Big Ten tournament since 2013.

Ohio State is also hoping to avoid a first-round upset in March Madness this year after its shocking defeat last season to Oral Roberts in overtime.

2022 BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND (Wednesday, March 9)

Game 1: No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska (6:00 p.m.)

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota (25 mins after Game 1)

SECOND ROUND (Thursday, March 10)

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana (11:30 a.m.)

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 Winner (25 mins after Game 3)

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland (6:30 p.m.)

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 Winner (25 mins after Game 5)

QUARTERFINALS (Friday, March 11)

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 Winner (11:30 a.m.)

Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 Winner (25 mins after Game 7)

Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 Winner (6:30 p.m.)

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 Winner (25 mins after Game 9)

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, March 12)

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (1:00 p.m.)

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner (25 mins after Game 11)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Sunday, March 13)

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner (3:30 p.m.)